$6,000 reward offered for information in 2001 Mason County cold case

MASON COUNTY, Texas – A reward in a 19-year-old Texas cold case killing has been increased to $6,000.

The Texas Rangers hope the public can help them solve the murder of James Charles “Jimmy” Schuessler, a Mason County man who was found dead in his rural ranch house on Oct. 14, 2001.

Schuessler, a married father of two, was bludgeoned to death by an unknown attacker, investigators said. Schuessler was last seen alive the previous evening.

A reward of as much as $6,000 — an increase from the typical $3,000 —is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of those responsible, if the tip is received before next month’s featured Texas Rangers case is announced.

Anyone with information on Schuessler’s death is urged to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information online through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by calling the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.