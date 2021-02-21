Public Utility Commission launches investigation into power outages that left Texans in the cold

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston. A Democratic senator is calling for federal investigations into possible price gouging of natural gas in the Midwest and other regions following severe winter storms that plunged Texas and other states into a deep freeze that caused power outages in million of homes and businesses. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUSTIN, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas launched an investigation Friday into to the power outages during this week’s winter storm.

State-mandated blackouts left millions of Texans in the dark and cold for days as a winter storm brought snow, ice and subfreezing temperatures to the state.

Texas lawmakers will also launch their own investigation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency in charge of managing the state’s power grid.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also placed emergency items aimed at reforming ERCOT on the legislative agenda.

The PUC also approved measures aimed at helping consumers make an easy transition from one electric provider to another if their current provider is forced out of the market.

Watch a replay of the PUC’s meeting here.