Photos: Texans face an ice storm that's left millions of people without power

An eastbound view of East Stassney Lane in South Austin on Feb. 15, 2021. A major winter storm affected the entire state. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A blast of arctic air swept through Texas, bringing with it ice, snow and record-low temperatures that haven't been felt in decades. Unprecedented in scope — all 254 counties in the state have been affected by the bitter cold — millions have been without electricity. Icy roads have also contributed to widespread closures, and cities have opened emergency shelters to help people cope with the dangerous temperatures. Texas Tribune photographers around the state headed out to record this winter storm. Here's some of what they saw.

A sign in south Austin warns about freezing conditions in the area. A severe snow storm blanket the area and dropped temperatures into the single digits. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

South Austin after a severe snow storm dropped temperatures in the single digits. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A sign in south Austin warns about freezing conditions in the area. The severe snow storm blanketed roads and dropped temperatures into the single digits across various parts of Austin and Texas. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A quiet and snowy morning in The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

The Blanco Vista neighborhood of San Marcos was blanketed with several inches of snow as a massive winter weather system caused power outages across Texas on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Sledders use a wheelchair to go down a hill at Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

Mia Natali does snow angels at Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

A jogger runs in Hermann Park in Houston on Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

Houstonians went out to Hermann Park to enjoy the snowfall in the city. Houston was covered in snow after a rare winter storm passed through the state. Credit: Mark Felix/The Texas Tribune

A handful of people visited the park with tennis rackets in hand after a rare snowfall in Houston. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

Snow gathered on palm leaves in Houston. Credit: The Texas Tribune

Icicles formed on the grill of a car in Houston. Credit: The Texas Tribune

Snow and icicles gathered on various items throughout Houston. The city was covered in snow after a winter storm rolled through Houston and the state. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune

A view of the Space Center Houston after a winter snow storm covered the city and dropped temperatures below freezing. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune

An aerial view of northbound Interstate 35 at Stassney Lane in South Austin after a severe snow storm rolled through the area. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A Jeep drives off-road beneath the snow covered Franklin Mountains in El Paso after a winter snowstorm hit Texas. Credit: Justin Hamel

A house painted with cacti is covered in snow and ice in El Paso. Credit: Justin Hamel

Logan Williams sleds down a hill at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas on February 15, 2021. Credit: Justin Hamel

Vehicles attempt to drive uphill through snow and ice on Guadalupe street in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

People push on the back of a truck to attempt to get the vehicle unstuck from the snow in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Vehicles attempt to drive through snow and ice on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Feb. 15, 2021. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

Cars slid on icy roads and people pushed stuck vehicles out of snow after a winter storm rolled through the Austin area. Temperatures are expected to remain cold until the end of the week. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

A road covered in snow in McKinney after a winter storm that affected the entire state. The storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures that caused hazardous driving conditions and electrical outages. Credit: Shelby Tauber