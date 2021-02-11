Join The Texas Tribune for an interview with state Rep. Harold Dutton, chair of the House Public Education Committee

Public education and school funding are set to be major themes in the Texas Legislature this year as the state struggles with learning losses and broadband access during the pandemic.

Join The Texas Tribune at noon Central time Feb. 25 for a live interview with state Rep. Harold Dutton, chair of the House Public Education Committee, moderated by Aliyya Swaby, public education reporter for the Texas Tribune.

They’ll discuss the state of public education in Texas, including school funding, public school aid during the pandemic and which education bills we can expect in this year’s legislative session.

Dutton, D-Houston, has represented House District 142 since 1985. On Feb. 4, he was appointed chair of the House Public Education Committee by House Speaker Dade Phelan. Dutton is also a member of the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and serves as chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at noon Central on Thursday, Feb. 25, here and on our social media channels.

