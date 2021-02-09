Federal judge prevents Biden administration from pausing deportations for two more weeks

A migrant group is detained by CBP near the Paso del Norte International Bridge, Sunday, March 31, 2019, in El Paso Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune

A federal judge in Texas has extended the block on President Joe Biden’s deportation moratorium for two more weeks as the case continues to play out in court.

Judge Drew Tipton said in an order dated Monday the extension was necessary for “the record to be more fully developed” in the case brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who challenged Biden's 100-day moratorium on deportations.

Tipton originally issued a 14-day suspension of Biden’s moratorium on Jan. 26. The pause in deportations was part of Biden’s attempted day-one overhaul of several of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. But Paxton quickly filed a lawsuit in response to Biden's moratorium claiming the state would face financial harm if undocumented immigrants were released from custody because of costs associated with health care and education.

In his order Tipton, a Trump appointee who took the bench last year, said Texas would face more harm than the federal government if the extension was not granted.

The moratorium was announced as part a review of enforcement policies within Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agencies as the Biden administration developed its final priorities, according to the Biden administration.