2 dead in apparent hostage situation following standoff at Austin pediatric office

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Two people were pronounced deceased following an hours-long SWAT situation at a pediatric doctor’s office in central Austin, KXAN reports.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, Austin police were called to Children’s Medical Group before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible hostage situation involving a gunman inside the building.

According to KXAN, a neighbor said they overheard police officers speak to the suspect for about four of the six-hour standoff without a response from the suspect.

Another neighbor said hostage negotiators also attempted to speak to the suspect over a loudspeaker.

KXAN reports neighbors hearing multiple booms coming from inside the doctor’s office as the SWAT team breached the building around 10:50 p.m.

The Austin Police Department reports two people being found dead inside the building.

According to KSAT, it unclear if one of the deceased people was the gunman.

