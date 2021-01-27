2 dead in apparent hostage situation following standoff at Austin pediatric office

Austin police responding to an ongoing hostage situation on West 35th Street

Two people were pronounced deceased following an hours-long SWAT situation at a pediatric doctor’s office in central Austin, KXAN reports.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, Austin police were called to Children’s Medical Group before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible hostage situation involving a gunman inside the building.

According to KXAN, a neighbor said they overheard police officers speak to the suspect for about four of the six-hour standoff without a response from the suspect.

Another neighbor said hostage negotiators also attempted to speak to the suspect over a loudspeaker.

KXAN reports neighbors hearing multiple booms coming from inside the doctor’s office as the SWAT team breached the building around 10:50 p.m.

The Austin Police Department reports two people being found dead inside the building.

According to KSAT, it unclear if one of the deceased people was the gunman.