13 green turtles safely rescued by SeaWorld San Antonio from ‘cold-stunned’ waters

SAN ANTONIO – Animal care specialists from Sea World San Antonio rescued 13 endangered green turtles who were cold-stunned due to swimming in colder waters outside Corpus Christi, KSAT reported.

Chuck Cureau, Sea World San Antonio’s marketing leader told KSAT the temperature at the Gulf of Mexico dipped colder than average, which would have put the turtles through hypothermia, limiting their ability to swim away from predators and boats.

The team at Sea World San Antonio actively monitors air and water temperatures along the Texas coast which is determined when they aid in animal search and rescue, Cureau said.

Once the turtles receive proper care at Amos Rehabilitation Keep, they were safely released to the coast, KSAT reported.