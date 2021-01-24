18-wheeler hauling bees rolls over at San Antonio’s notorious ‘Finesilver Curve’

Officials are cleaning up a crash scene after an 18-wheeler that appears to have been carrying boxes of bees rolled over at the Finesilver Curve near downtown. (Courtesy of KSAT)

HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler hauling bees flipped over Sunday morning on San Antonio’s notorious ‘Finesilver Curve,’ according to KSAT. Police said swarms of bees have spread through the downtown area.

Officials said the rollover occurred just before 11 a.m. on the Interstate 10 West offramp to Eastbound I-35. Another truck, which was hauling the bee boxes, was also involved in the incident but did not flip over, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the crash was caused by a “combination of speed, wind and the driver being unfamiliar with the sharp curve.”

While some of the bees escaped the truck, those that remained were killed after being sprayed by firefighters, police say. The cost of damages is at least $90,000.

No one was reported injured, police say.