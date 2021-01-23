5 candidates are vying for a Texas House seat in northwest Texas. Watch the results here.

The Texas House of Representatives on Jan. 13, 2021. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Saturday is election day to fill the final vacant seat in the Texas House, as five candidates vie to fill the position that Republican Drew Springer left to join the state Senate.

You can watch the results come in here.

The safely Republican district covers a large swath of rural northwest Texas wrapping around Wichita Falls and up into the Panhandle. Because of the number of candidates, the race is likely to go to a runoff.

Springer vacated the seat last month after winning a special election runoff to replace now-U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Prosper, in the Texas Senate. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a sped-up special election for Springer's state House seat due to the legislative session, which began earlier this month.

Here are the candidates:

John Berry (R), a Jacksboro financial planner

Jason Brinkley (R), Cooke County judge

Craig Carter (R), a former candidate for overlapping Texas Senate District 30

David Spiller (R), a Jacksboro attorney and Jacksboro school board trustee

Charles D. Gregory (D), a retired postal worker from Childress

The race has been sleepy, with GOP candidates avoiding attacks as they sought to burnish their credentials as advocates for rural Texas. Spiller was the top fundraiser and had the most notable endorsement — that of former Gov. Rick Perry, who grew up in the district.