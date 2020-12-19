Texas tops list of states going overboard with holiday home decor this year

The online interior design company Modsy recently released a 2020 Holiday Home Trends Report which determined that Texans are among the most likely to go overboard with holiday home decor this year.

A survey of 2,000 people determined 61% of Americans plan to go all-out on their holiday home decorations this year, as compared with years previous.

The study identified the states harboring the most Christmas decoration fanatics. People in these states plan to channel their inner Clark Griswold and go overboard with holiday decorations this year:

Illinois (71%)

Texas (70%)

Washington (69%)

Pennsylvania (69%)

Ohio (67%)

“It makes sense many people are putting extra effort into their holiday decor this year so they can make their homes a place of joy and delight since they’ll be spending so much time there this season,” says Alessandra Wood, VP of Style.

Some other insights revealed in the survey report include:

31% said they’d be open to having a COVID-themed Christmas tree or holiday decor, just for kicks and giggles.

59% will place an increased emphasis on their house’s entryway to help maintain sanitary areas and act as a barrier between outside germs and the clean inside.

----

What are your thoughts on the survey? Are you more obsessed with Christmas decorating this year?