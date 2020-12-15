More Texas Republicans in Congress are acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory, but many holdouts remain

Upon Joe Biden securing 306 electoral votes during Monday's meeting of the Electoral College, The Texas Tribune polled all Texans in Congress with the question: "With a majority of the Electoral College voting for Biden today, do you accept Joe Biden as the president-elect?" Credit: REUTERS/Al Drago

A growing number of Texas Republicans are moving toward the reality that in a little over a month, former Vice President Joe Biden will become president of the United States. But a large number of GOP members of the Texas delegation still have not acknowledged Biden's victory.

As expected, all Democrats who responded were emphatic that he is the president-elect. Some Republicans continued to question the legitimacy of the election, while others — including the likes of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a rising GOP star from Houston — simply stated that Biden would become the 46th president.

Until the Monday ceremonial vote, many Republicans resisted the idea of a Biden victory. More than a dozen Texas Republicans joined a last-ditch lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to overturn the results: U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington, Brian Babin, Kevin Brady, Michael Burgess, Michael Cloud, Mike Conaway, Bill Flores, Louie Gohmert, Lance Gooden, Kenny Marchant, Randy Weber, Roger Williams, Ron Wright and Crenshaw. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also supported the suit, saying he'd argue it before the U.S. Supreme Court before the the high court rejected it.

Here is what the Texas lawmakers had to say: