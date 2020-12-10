The ‘world’s tallest interactive fountain’ coming to Texas in 2021, report says

DALLAS – Texas has some of the largest items and places, such as Big Tex and Buc-ees gas stations, and now, this year the state will be home to the largest and tallest water fountain in the world, KSAT reported.

The fountain will have its future home at Klyde Warren Park, a privately-funded park near Downtown Dallas.

The fountain, once complete, will bring visitors and their children a place to spend time outdoors and have a splash at the interactive splash pad. Then, as the sun goes down, fireworks will shoot up the night sky in unison with the fountain splashing 95-foot water jets up in the air, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Construction is slated to begin summer 2021 for the 55-foot fountain and is being designed by Los Angeles-based fluidity consultants. Park officials hope to have the fountain “unwrapped” to park visitors by December 2021, Dallas Morning News reported.

This was all thanks to a $10 million Christmas donation from longtime park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy, KSAT reported.

Park officials said in a release 1.7 extra acres will be added to park to help expand the children’s play area and the dog park, according to KSAT.