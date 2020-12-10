2 Texans become millionaires within 2 days with Texas Lottery scratch tickets

SAN ANTONIO – Two Texas Lottery players became millionaires in a span of two days, KSAT reported.

A resident in San Antonio claimed the $5 million prize with a $200 Million Ca$h scratch ticket from Texas Lottery this week, Texas Lottery officials announced last Monday, while another San Antonio-area resident claimed the top prize playing the $1,000,000 Extreme Cash game the next day.

KSAT reported both winners have elected to remain anonymous. Both lottery tickets cost between $20 to $50.

According to KSAT, there are still several chances to play and win several million-dollar prizes worth more than $200 million.

