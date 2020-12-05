Caught on camera: Teen saves crash victim

(KRIS/NBC News) – A Texas teen is being hailed as a hero after pulling a crash victim from his car moments before the vehicle erupted into flames.

Teddy Herrera was driving with his mother on State Highway 181 near the Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi when they saw the vehicle.

Teddy got out, saw the man unconscious, and quickly pulled him from his car. Minutes later, the vehicle was on fire.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is working to determine if an award is warranted for the young hero.

“His actions saved his fellow man in the face of danger, something that stands directly in line with our values at the Corpus Christi Fire Department,” said Fire Captain Jeff Durrwachter.

