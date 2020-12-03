Texas online vehicle registration renewal date extended

HOUSTON – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his original vehicle waiver to allow drivers with vehicle registrations that are expired up to nine months the ability to renew online, or at a grocery store or AAA partner.

Officials say be aware that the governor did not provide a waiver on sticker expiration dates, Fox 7 pointed out. Drivers with a June 2020 expiration date who renew this month will receive a new sticker that expires in June 2021. Fox 7 added that the online renewal system generates a receipt to carry in the vehicle until the new registration sticker arrives. The receipt is good for a month and serves as proof of registration.

Abbott issued a waiver from the requirement to renew registration upon the disaster declaration on March 16.

This waiver period remains in effect until the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announces that normal operations have resumed.

According to the Texas DMV, drivers may choose to take no action during the waiver period; however, online registration renewal is still available.

Bear in mind, once normal operations have resumed, drivers will have 60 days from the date of the announcement to have their vehicle inspected and complete the registration process.

Law enforcement has been notified of the waiver.

Houston Police Department is not enforcing citations for expired vehicle registration. If drivers are cited, click here for information regarding ticket dismissal.