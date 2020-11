State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, is the likely next speaker of the Texas House. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this week's TribCast, Matthew speaks with Ross, Aliyya and Cassi about how state Rep. Dade Phelan became the likely next speaker of the Texas House and why remote learning has been so difficult for schools.