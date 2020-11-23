Two children dead after go-kart, SUV crash outside Dallas, report says

HOUSTON – Two children are dead after a crash involving an SUV and a go-kart, according to a local report.

KXAS reported that officials in College Mound, about 40 miles outside Dallas, say four others were injured when the SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, hit the go-kart.

Six children were aboard the go-kart when the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at FM2727 and CR167.

KXAS reported a 7-year-old died at the scene and three children were airlifted and two were taken by ground to Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

A 12-year-old died of injuries at the hospital.

The children, who range in age from 6 to 12, went into the intersection with FM 2727 directly in front of a Chevrolet Equinox, which could not avoid the collision and struck the go-kart, according the DPS cited in the KXAS report. It’s unclear why the go-kart went into the intersection.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

The investigation continues and no charges have been filed.