‘Home Alone’-themed Airbnb in Texas available for the holidays

Do you love the Home Alone franchise? One Airbnb host is providing a once-in-a-lifetime chance to bring the classic picture to life.

The two-bedroom home in Dallas is available to rent in January 2021. The home can accommodate up to six guests with four bedrooms and one bathroom, according to the Airbnb listing.

Since the first Home Alone movie premiered in 1990, you probably will have to catch the kiddos up about the adventures of Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who defended his home against burglars when his family accidentally left him home alone during a holiday trip.

The Airbnb listing features some of the iconic moments of the movie. You can drink milk out of fancy glasses, play ping pong and enjoy several photo ops, including a lifesize cutout of Michael Jordan.

Plus, a free cheese pizza is delivered during the stay, according to the Airbnb listing.

Celebrate the holidays like you are in the 1990s.