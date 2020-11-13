Possibly largest suspected meth lab bust reported in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered what may be the largest meth lab bust in the area, according to reports.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents assisted deputies in the bust at a home located in the 5400 block of Lake Grove Thursday evening.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies found 10 buckets of raw liquid heroin, large vats and gas-propelled burners that were possibly used for cooking methamphetamines.

“By all estimations, those chemicals had the capability of blowing the roof right off of the house, had things gone badly, and probably several of the houses surrounding it,” Salazar told KSAT News.

Deputies also found 78 kilos of meth, worth nearly $4 million, as well as about $400,000 worth of heroin.

The sheriff said the crackdown came following a traffic stop where deputies arrested 39-year-old Jose Armando Villasana Hernandez. He said deputies found about 10 kilos of meth inside Hernandez’s vehicle, where he also had his two children with him at the time of the bust.

“If there is a silver lining to this, it’s we were able to get those kids out that dangerous situation,” Salazar told KSAT.

Salazar encouraged anyone who has any additional information to come forward and call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070.