Social worker charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud in Limestone County

TEXAS – A social worker was charged with 134 felony counts involving election fraud, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Kelly Reagan Brunner, a social worker at the Mexia State Supported Living Center, was charged with 134 felony counts of purportedly acting as an agent and of election fraud. Brunner faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Prosecutors said Brunner submitted voter registration applications for 67 residents without their signature or effective consent and pretended to be their agent. Only a parent, spouse or child who is a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering a person to vote, according to state prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, the SSLC patients that were registered by Brunner did not give effective consent to be registered. Prosecutors said a number of the patients that he registered were declared mentally incapacitated by a court, thereby making them ineligible to vote in Texas.