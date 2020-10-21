Watch: Conversations on the future of higher education

Join us online Oct. 26-30 to discuss some of the most pressing issues impacting higher education in Texas.

What does higher education in the age of COVID look like? Tune in to this page Oct. 26-30 during lunch — from 12-1 p.m. Central — to discuss some of the most pressing issues impacting higher education in Texas, including best practices in online learning, serving students in need, economic challenges, college sports and more.

We'll ask lawmakers, students and university officials how to set the table of opportunity for all and produce the most workforce-ready citizens of the modern world in a time of profound uncertainty.

View the full schedule and register to receive daily reminders here.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Tribune events are supported through contributions from our investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.