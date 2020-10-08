Rare experience ahead: Here’s how you can kayak through the San Antonio River Walk

For the first time in 30 years, visitors can kayak through a portion of the San Antonio Riverwalk, KPRC’s sister station, KSAT reports.

During the two-hour experience, kayakers will be able to explore the business district portion along the River Walk.

According to KSAT, officials say this is a limited-time opportunity and are definitely expecting a sellout as there has been a surge in reservations recently.

The experience is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October from 8 to 11 a.m.

The cost to participate is $50 and reservations are required.

Visitors who chose to launch their own kayak are still required to make a reservation. In this case, the cost is $15.

According to KSAT, a portion of the funds from the kayaking reservations will go to the San Antonio River Walk Association to help fund future events.

