Rare experience ahead: Here’s how you can kayak through the San Antonio River Walk

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Holiday lights on San Antonio River Walk
Holiday lights on San Antonio River Walk (San Antonio River Walk Association)

For the first time in 30 years, visitors can kayak through a portion of the San Antonio Riverwalk, KPRC’s sister station, KSAT reports.

During the two-hour experience, kayakers will be able to explore the business district portion along the River Walk.

According to KSAT, officials say this is a limited-time opportunity and are definitely expecting a sellout as there has been a surge in reservations recently.

The experience is available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in October from 8 to 11 a.m.

The cost to participate is $50 and reservations are required.

Visitors who chose to launch their own kayak are still required to make a reservation. In this case, the cost is $15.

According to KSAT, a portion of the funds from the kayaking reservations will go to the San Antonio River Walk Association to help fund future events.

For more details or to make a reservation, click here.

