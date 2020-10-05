President Donald Trump leaves hospital after being treated for — and downplaying — COVID-19

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he departs Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after after being treated there for the coronavirus disease on Monday. Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Monday left for the White House after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was sent on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and experiencing a fever and being given supplemental oxygen treatments.

Earlier Monday, he played down the threat of the virus, which has killed 209,000 people in the United States, tweeting: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

Sean Conley, his physician, told reporters that the president will be monitored closely at the White House and that he “may not be entirely out of the woods yet.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is in the key battleground state of Florida for several events, including a nationally televised town hall.