$47M winning Lotto Texas ticket claimed in Seguin

HOUSTON – Welp, someone just became $47 million richer after claiming a jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket.

The ticket was sold at Pic N Pac 10 located at 109 Hwy 123 N. Bypass in Seguin, according to lottery officials.

Approximately 46 people were close to getting a piece of that $47 million, but were short by one number, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 4-11-16-19-27-30.

The highest state jackpot in history was $97 million sold in Dallas in May 2010, according to Texas Lottery. A Houston resident also won $30.25 million in May 2018.

In January, a Laredo resident claimed a Lotto Texas jackpot ticket for $17.5 million.