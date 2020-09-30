Houston among list of Texas cities named in Airbnb party house crackdown

HOUSTON – There’s a crackdown on party houses throughout Houston and the state, Airbnb announced Tuesday.

More than 80 listings across the state that have received complaints or otherwise violated its policies on parties and events have been suspended or removed from the platform, Airbnb said in a news release.

This follows Airbnb’s policy change to ban parties at Airbnb listings globally until further notice.

In a statement, Airbnb wrote, “The vast majority of hosts in Texas contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies.”

The actions were communicated to the hosts over the past week, and the suspensions were spread throughout the following cities across the state: Austin, Baytown, College Station, Corpus Christi, Cypress, Dallas, Edgewood, El Paso, Fort Worth, Fredericksburg, Houston, Lubbock, Pearland, Richmond, San Antonio, Uvalde and Wimberly.

Airbnb noted it has a global ban on “party houses” and restrictions on bookings of a local entire home listings by U.S. guests under age 25, and a neighborhood support line -- (855) 635-7754 -- where neighbors can call Airbnb. The company said issues raised by Texans through the hotline led directly to many of the listing suspensions.