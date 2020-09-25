Gov. Abbott to allocate over $171M to go toward rental assistance

AUSTIN – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will be allocating over $171 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that will go toward helping Texans at risk of becoming homeless due to eviction.

According to a news release, the funds will allow the local and state officials to work with non-profits to help people catch up on missed rent payments so they can stay in their homes and avoid an eviction on their record.

“The Texas Eviction Diversion Program is crucial to our state’s response to COVID-19, and it will help many families recover from the impact of the pandemic without the looming threat of eviction,” Abbott said. “This innovative partnership, coupled with the renters assistance provided through CARES Act funding, will strengthen our economic recovery efforts and provide a lifeline to renters and property owners alike.”

Of the funds, $167 million will go toward rental assistance and about $4.2 million will be “allocated through the Texas Supreme Court to help the state’s legal aid providers and pro bono lawyers provide basic legal services to eligible Texans through this pandemic.”