These 5 memes are too relatable for Texas drivers

Texas is home to the highest speed limit found in the United States, but sometimes 85 miles per hour down State Highway 130 still isn’t fast enough.

With the second-highest number of licensed drivers in the country, Texas has more than 17 million people on the road, according to Statista.

Although Texas ranks fourth for being one of the best states to drive in according to a study by WalletHub, bad driver jokes are ongoing between commuters.

Here are five memes drivers in Texas can relate to:

1. This driver has places to be

I bet this guy is from Houston https://t.co/RMTdP82NQE — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) September 18, 2020

2. The unspoken rule

Us Texas drivers can’t stress this enough. 😤 pic.twitter.com/wmqJ4oDUmm — Andrew Viera (@andrewviera25) February 21, 2020

3. Will the construction ever finish?

4. In case you didn’t know...

5. “I can’t see! I can’t see!”