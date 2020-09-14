San Antonio ordered to lift ban on Chick-fil-A at international airport

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has been ordered to lift the ban on Chick-fil-A at the city’s international airport.

The order comes after the city council banned the restaurant from the airport with a 6-4 council vote. Councilman Roberto Treviño cited the fast-food chain’s history of donating to groups opposed to LGBT rights last year.

An investigation into the city’s potential violation of federal law and Transportation Department regulations went into effect when the city was suspected of banning Chick-fil-A from operating a restaurant in the San Antonio International Airport based on the company’s religious beliefs.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that San Antonio International Airport will offer Chick-fil-A a lease opportunity for space in Terminal A.

“This is a win for religious liberty in Texas and I strongly commend the FAA and the City of San Antonio for reaching this resolution," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a written statement. "To exclude a respected vendor based on religious beliefs is the opposite of tolerance and is inconsistent with the Constitution, Texas law, and Texas values. Our great state deeply values the First Amendment, and I will defend those rights for all who live and work in Texas.”

