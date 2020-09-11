15 towns you won’t believe are real places in Texas

If Houstonians thought Sugar Land was a funny town name, they might reconsider after learning Rainbow and Smiley, Texas are real places on the map.

From Bacon to Uncertain, Texas, here are 15 Lone Star towns with a unique name:

Bacon

2.5 hours northwest of Dallas

Bigfoot

45 minutes southwest of San Antonio

Blessing

1.5 hour southwest of Houston

Cut and Shoot

1 hour north of Houston

Ding Dong

1 hour north of Austin

Gun Barrel City

1 hour southeast of Dallas

Jot 'Em Down

1.5 hours northeast of Dallas

Kermit

1 hour west of Odessa

Loco

2.5 hours northeast of Lubbock

Muleshoe

1 hour northwest of Lubbock

Noodle

30 minutes northwest of Abilene

Oatmeal

1 hour northwest of Austin

Rainbow

1.5 hours southwest of Dallas

Smiley

1 hour southeast of San Antonio

Uncertain

3 hours east of Dallas

What other Texas towns do you think have odd names? Let us know in the comments.