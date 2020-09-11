15 towns you won’t believe are real places in Texas

If Houstonians thought Sugar Land was a funny town name, they might reconsider after learning Rainbow and Smiley, Texas are real places on the map.
From Bacon to Uncertain, Texas, here are 15 Lone Star towns with a unique name:
Bacon
2.5 hours northwest of Dallas
Bigfoot
45 minutes southwest of San Antonio
Blessing
1.5 hour southwest of Houston
Cut and Shoot
1 hour north of Houston
Ding Dong
1 hour north of Austin
Gun Barrel City
1 hour southeast of Dallas
Jot 'Em Down
1.5 hours northeast of Dallas
Kermit
1 hour west of Odessa
Loco
2.5 hours northeast of Lubbock
Muleshoe
1 hour northwest of Lubbock
Noodle
30 minutes northwest of Abilene
Oatmeal
1 hour northwest of Austin
Rainbow
1.5 hours southwest of Dallas
Smiley
1 hour southeast of San Antonio
Uncertain
3 hours east of Dallas
What other Texas towns do you think have odd names? Let us know in the comments.