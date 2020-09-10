These Texas observation decks you can visit offer the perfect view of Lone Star cities from above

Get the best views of major Texas cities without boarding a plane.

Dallas, Houston and San Antonio are all homes to impressive observation decks that tower hundreds of feet over the cities.

Here are three observation decks offering magnificent 360° views:

Reunion Tower

300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas

Sitting at 561 feet in the air, Reunion Tower offers a panoramic view of downtown Dallas.

Spindletop

Hyatt Regency Houston, 1200 Louisiana St., Houston

To enjoy this 360° view of Houston, you’ll have to dine at the Spindletop – the revolving restaurant that sits atop the Hyatt Regency Houston.

Click here to make a reservation.

Tower of the Americas

739 E César E. Chávez Blvd, San Antonio

Not only does the 750-foot observation tower offer mesmerizing views of San Antonio, but visitors can also experience a high-flying trip across the Lone Star State at Skies Over Texas 4D Theater.

If that isn’t enough, the Tower of the Americas also houses the Chart House restaurant.

Click here to make a reservation.

What observation decks have you visited in Texas? Which would you recommend?