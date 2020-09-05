These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the best places to retire in 2020

Forbes in August unveiled its annual list of the best places to retire.

Whittled down from more than 750 American locales, the list features 25 cities.

Two Texas cities made it on the list -- San Antonio and Dallas.

In its assessment of San Antonio, Forbes listed these qualities as its pros: Adequate number of doctors per capita. Good air quality. Very bikeable. Good economy. No state income tax, no state estate/inheritance tax. In normal times, big cultural scene. Low climate-change risk.

And, as it’s cons: Serious crime rate above national average. Not very walkable.

In its assessment of Dallas, Forbes listed these qualities as its pros: Median home price $219,000, 21% below national median. No state income or estate tax. Good climate. Big culture scene.

And, as the city’s only con, a serious crime rate above national average.

For its ranking, Forbes took into account several factors including median home prices, the overall cost of living compared with the national average, and state taxes, including special income tax exemptions for Social Security and other retirement income and state estate/inheritance taxes along with the rate of violent crime, walkability, health care and transportation.

Here are best places to retire in 2020, according to Forbes:

Asheville, North Carolina

Boise, Idaho

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Des Moines, Iowa

Evansville, Indiana

Fargo, North Dakota

Green Valley, Arizona

Jacksonville, Florida

Jefferson City, Missouri

Lewiston, Maine

Mesa, Arizona

Orlando, Florida

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsfield, Massachusetts

Raleigh, North Carolina

Rochester, Minnesota

San Antonio, Texas

Sarasota, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Wenatchee, Washington

Winston-Salem, North Carolina



View the Forbes list of the best places to retire in 2020 in its entirety here.

