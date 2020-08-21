WATCH: Massive fire along refinery row in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire along refinery row in Corpus Christi.

According to Corpus Christi police, the incident happened near Lantana and along River Road. Authorities told KRIS-TV the fire may be coming from EPIC Products near Lantana and Navigation. Authorities said six people have been transported to the hospital.

Fire Crews are working an incident near Lantana and Up River Rd. Please avoid the area if possible. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 21, 2020

Authorities told KRIS-TV the fire ignited on a barge, which is on fire. The fire then spread from the pipeline to the grain elevator, they said.

Multiple people ended up in the water during the explosion and were rescued by Valero personnel, KRIS-TV said. According to some reports, victims burned in the explosion are being flown to Brooks Army Medical Center burn units.

Massive fire reported at the port. 6 people have been transported to the hospital. Posted by KRIS 6 News on Friday, August 21, 2020

KRIS-TV said they were told a new pipeline was going in at the facility and there was a pipeline rupture.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.