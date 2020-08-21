87ºF

Texas

WATCH: Massive fire along refinery row in Corpus Christi

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire along refinery row in Corpus Christi on Aug. 21, 2020.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire along refinery row in Corpus Christi.

According to Corpus Christi police, the incident happened near Lantana and along River Road. Authorities told KRIS-TV the fire may be coming from EPIC Products near Lantana and Navigation. Authorities said six people have been transported to the hospital.

Authorities told KRIS-TV the fire ignited on a barge, which is on fire. The fire then spread from the pipeline to the grain elevator, they said.

Multiple people ended up in the water during the explosion and were rescued by Valero personnel, KRIS-TV said. According to some reports, victims burned in the explosion are being flown to Brooks Army Medical Center burn units.

KRIS-TV said they were told a new pipeline was going in at the facility and there was a pipeline rupture.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

