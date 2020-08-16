WATCH LIVE: Multiple officers shot while responding to call in Cedar Park, Texas, police say

HOUSTON – Multiple officers were shot while responding to a home in Cedar Park, Texas near Austin, according to the Cedar Park Police Deaprtment. The suspect is barricaded inside the home, police say.

At about 3:58 p.m., the City of Cedar Park asked residents to avoid the area near Bagdad Road between Osage and New Hope.

At 4:28 p.m., the Cedar Park Police Department said that multiple officers had been shot.

“We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,” police tweeted. “Subject is barricaded inside home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.”

As of 5 p.m., the scene remains active, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.