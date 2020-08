HOUSTON – If you meet someone who is from Texas, they’ll make sure to let you know it.

Texans undoubtedly have more state pride than any other state in the country.

Whether it be by wearing a T-shirt representing a Texas team or an item with the Lone Star flag or state outline on it, Texans will proclaim their statehood whenever possible.

Here are 10 odd items that just had to be Texasified:

Texas scented candle (Homesick)

Texas Cutting Board (Copyright: Target) (Target)

Texas shaped cast iron skillet (statetraditions.com)

Texas shaped shot glass (rallyhouse.com)

Texas passport (South Texas Online Products)

The Ten Texas Commandments (TX Humor)

Texas flag Crocs (Crocs)

Texas flag swimsuit (Chubbies)

Texas flag athletic shorts (Tyler's)