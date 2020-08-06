This Airbnb listing is a covered wagon in the Texas Hill Country

Quirky Airbnb listings abound in the Lone Star State. Case in point: This Airbnb listing in the Texas Hill Country is a replica of a Conestoga wagon.

The covered wagon is one of five located at The Vineyards RV Park in Fredericksburg.

Whether you’re a unique Airbnb aficionado or merely an urbanite yearning for an escape from the city, you’ll love this unusual small town retreat sporting an old-timey Texas feel, some modern amenities and a nightly rate that won’t break the bank ($125 nightly).

Each wagon contains a King-sized bed, a bunk bed, a mini fridge, chairs and a small table. Guest have access to several shared amenities on site, including a pool, fire pits, grills, picnic tables and building housing restrooms and showers.

Reviews featured on the rental’s Airbnb page praise the Pinterest-perfect accommodations.

“Went there with my wife for a quick weekend getaway and absolutely loved it,”wrote Jonatha, who stayed in March 2020. “Very cozy atmosphere, short drive to town. This is glamping, so not having an attached private bathroom was not a deterrent to us, if anything it adds to the experience. Nice staff, and the facilities are kept clean and neat.”

Another happy camper complimented the Airbnb rental’s gracious host, Susie, and enjoyed its proximity to Fredericksburg’s Main Street.

“We really enjoyed staying in the wagons,” wrote Rhonda, who stayed in January 2020. “Much bigger than we imagined, very close to Main Street. Susie’s response is very quick if you need anything. Look forward to another trip.”

Susie boasts the title"Superhost,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Click here to book your stay and treat yourself to a weekend getaway in the Texas Hill Country.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this unique rustic retreat when we can let these stunning photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind Airbnb rental.

Conestoga "Glamping" Wagons (Airbnb)

