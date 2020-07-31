5 places in Waco every ‘Fixer Upper’ fan must visit

Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines can be thanked for putting Waco, Texas back on the map.

Since the premiere of their TV show on HGTV, thousands of fans have traveled to the small town to visit some popular on-screen sites.

If you’re a local, you’ll want to avoid Magnolia Market on the weekend as fans wait hours in line to order at Silos Bakery Co. But many say it’s totally worth it.

Here are places every Fixer Upper fan must visit in Waco:

1. Magnolia Market at the Silos

Magnolia Market at the Silos is an essential stop for Fixer Upper fans. Here you can browse shops, visit the garden, and grab a bite to eat.

Must try: Silos Bakery Co.

2. Magnolia Table

Formerly Elite Cafe, the building was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines who worked to preserve its rich history in Waco and renovate and reopen the restaurant.

Reservations can be made online.

3. Little Shop on Bosque

Before Fixer Upper, Joanna opened the Little Shop on Bosque which is the original home of Magnolia Market.

Here fans can find lightly damaged and last chance items at a discount.

The shop is located at 3801 Bosque in Waco.

4. The Gaines’ favorite local food businesses

Visitors can order Chip’s regular, the Gut Pak, at Vitek’s BBQ.

Order the Joanna’s regular, Cowboy Coffee, at Common Grounds.

5. Stay in a “Fixer Upper” rental

If you have ever dreamed of living in a home remodeled by the Gaines now is (kind of) your chance.

Check out these Fixer Upper vacation rentals available for booking online.

Not staying the night in Waco? Plug the addresses into your GPS and taking a driving tour.