Watch movies from the comfort of your own mini boat at pop-up movie experience sailing into Austin

Need a night out in the midst of the pandemic? Social distance while watching a movie from the comfort of your own mini boat at a pop-up movie experience sailing into Austin later this year.

Floating Cinema, a unique take on the traditional drive-in movie theater, offers moviegoers a night at the theatre well-suited for present circumstances. Virus-wary attendees can get a taste of freedom (and buttery popcorn) without ever leaving their boats. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

Beyond Cinema is bringing the movie experience to Austin for five nights, starting Sept. 23.

The cinema of sorts will consist of 12 to 24 mini boats which hold up to eight passengers each. Tickets require moviegoers to purchase an entire boat, ensuring that those who attend are seated with friends and family only and social distancing is maintained.

Free popcorn will be offered to all who attend. Other concession items will be available to purchase on site.

Beyond Cinema has not yet announced the exact location of the event or the movie titles set to play.

Tickets are not yet available but those interested in attending can pre-register for the event here.