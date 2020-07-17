Join us for a live interview with Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to discuss the future of the airline industry

Join The Texas Tribune, in partnership with Texas McCombs and Texas Executive Education, at 11 a.m. Central time Aug. 12 for a discussion with Gary Kelly, CEO and chair of the board for Southwest Airlines, moderated by Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

We'll discuss the short- and long-term prospects for Southwest, the world's largest low-cost carrier, and for the airline industry as a whole.

Kelly began his career at Southwest in 1986 as controller, and later became CFO and vice president of finance. Previously, he worked as a CPA for Arthur Young & Company in Dallas and as controller for Systems Center, Inc. He is a graduate of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin and serves on the McCombs School Advisory Council.

This conversation will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, here and on our social media channels. What do you want us to ask Kelly? Register for the event above to send us your questions or tweet us using the hashtag #AskTrib.

This event is presented in partnership with Texas McCombs and Texas Executive Education.

