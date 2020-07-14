A vintage ‘Super Mario Bros.' game was sold for $114,000 at a Texas auction

An unopened, factory-sealed copy of the original “Super Mario Bros.” was sold at a Dallas auction for a total of $114,000, breaking previous records for a video game, Dallas Morning News reported.

The auction took place at Dallas-based Heritage Auctions Comics and Comic Art event on July 10.

The bidder who wished to remain anonymous snagged the vintage copy of the game, released in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

“The demand for this game was extremely high, and if any lot in the sale could hit a number like that, it was going to be this one,” Heritage Auctions Video Games Director Valarie McLeckie told Dallas Morning News in a statement. “We knew this would be a strong live session, but I don’t think anybody could have anticipated how much bidding action there was on Heritage Live! and the phones. These results only verify Heritage Auctions’ position in this rapidly growing market.”

Previously, the same game was bidded for $100,150, Dallas Morning News reported.