UIL: Texas students who learn remotely can play sports, participate in extracurricular activities during upcoming school year

On Friday, the University Interscholastic League announced that students who opt to learn remotely over in-person learning because of the coronavirus pandemic can participate in sports and extracurricular activities.

“Students participating in remote learning offered by their school district, whether synchronous or asynchronous (as defined by TEA), may participate in UIL activities if they meet all other UIL eligibility requirements,” the UIL stated on its website. “Students must be enrolled in remote learning options through the school the student will represent. Schools may develop local policies with additional requirements for participation.”

The UIL modified eligibility requirements for the first six weeks of the upcoming school year: It now permits a student to be eligible for the first six weeks if they accumulated at least two and a half credits since the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

Schools may impose additional requirements.

“Schools should develop grading policies for remote learning options that outline the criteria for determining if a student is passing all courses at the end of grading and evaluation periods,” the UIL stated on its website.

Here is the list of UIL eligibility requirements students must meet to participate in school sports and extracurricular activities.

High School Students are eligible so long as they:

are not high school graduates;

are full-time day students;

have attended classes since the 6th day of class of the present school year, or have been enrolled and in regular attendance for 15 or more calendar days before the contest;

are eligible under no-pass, no play;

have the required number of credits for eligibility;

are enrolled in a four year program of high school courses;

initially enrolled in the 9th grade not more than four years ago, or in the 10th grade not more than three years ago (students may apply for waivers);

did not change schools for the purpose of participating in a UIL academic event;

are not in violation of the awards rule (i.e., receiving gifts/compensation specifically for performance)

Review the UIL eligibility guidelines in their entirety here.