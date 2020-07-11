99ºF

COVID-19 continues its grim record-setting pace with more than 10,300 new cases in Texas

Associated Press

FILE - In this Monday, July 6, 2020 file photo, a health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida at the Martin Luther King Jr. Clinica Campesina Health Center in Homestead, Fla. In early July 2020, California is averaging 91 reported COVID-19 deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP) – The new coronavirus continues to cut its record-setting swath through Texas as state officials reported a record 10,351 new cases for the day Saturday.

That brought the total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, to just over a quarter-million dating to the start of tracking in early March.

The true number of cases though is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

A record 10,083 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, while 99 new fatalities were reported Saturday. The total is second only to the record 105 reported Thursday and brought the state's overall death toll to 3,112.

Harris County had the most active cases with almost 27,000, with Dallas County coming in a distant second with almost 13,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

