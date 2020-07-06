Woman charged in connection with disappearance of Vanessa Guillen set to appear in court

WACO, Texas – The woman arrested in connection with the disappearance of Fort. Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen is expected to appear in court Monday.

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of tampering with evidence and will be appearing for her preliminary hearing in Waco.

Aaron Robinson, who is believed to have killed Guillen reportedly asked his estranged wife, Aguilar, for help dismembering and attempting to burn Guillen’s body, officials said.

Robinson died on Tuesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

According to Aguilar, Robinson killed Guillen “by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22.”

Investigators said Aguilar told them Robinson transferred Guillen’s body to a remote site in Bell County and asked her for help to dispose of the body.

Guillen’s remains were found on Tuesday and were positively identified as the missing soldier on Sunday.

Aguilar is set to remain in custody after her court appearance.