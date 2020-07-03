This is how Texans reacted to Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask mandate

HOUSTON – Mask up, Texas! Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday mandating face coverings statewide, bringing reactions from all over Texas.

The order only affects Texas counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases and took effect Friday at noon. Violators will be issued a warning at first, then a $250 fine for noncompliance.

Some Texans took to social media to express their reactions towards the breaking news, while others responded to Gov. Abbott’s video on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say:

Taking my mask off when I get to the car after grocery shopping is the new taking my bra off when I walk through the door after work. #MaskUpTexas pic.twitter.com/eg6pZD4bV6 — April Loftin (@aprilrloftin) July 3, 2020

Mandatory masks in Texas: It’s not about YOU. It’s about Y’ALL.



Hook ‘Em (behind your ears). #MaskUpTexas — Dr. Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) July 3, 2020

the fact that ADULTS are literally throwing temper tantrums over wearing a mask is sad and the stupidest thing ever. #MaskUpTexas — -wear a mask- (@ash1eyyg) July 2, 2020

That's great that Abbott finally got the hint and issued the order. A little late, but still good. Next, close the churches, the dine-in part of restaurants, and gyms. You can especially worship from home. There have been numerous outbreaks from churches. #MaskUpTexas — Author A. L. Bryant (@al_bryant17) July 3, 2020

I am so disappointed in gov. Abbott. Mandatory wearing of masks in public places so let's start closing down again. This is like a psyfie movie. When will this end? — Carole Alexander (@CaroleAlexand19) July 3, 2020

I WILL NOT COMPLY!!!!!!!



Never going to happen.



YOU, are a shame to Texas. — Mintee (@MinteeKneez) July 2, 2020

Well hell, the State of Texas finally dislodges their heads from their backsides and issues a #maskmandate. It’s a step or two behind the beat, but a wake up call is a wake up. #MaskUpTexas — Bob Francis (@Bob_Francis) July 3, 2020

No thanks. It’s a Free country. I will not wear a mask in public. — james (@jdleonard2000) July 2, 2020

@GregAbbott_TX

Please retract your wrongful and illegal mask mandate here in Texas. This is an over reach of your governing and is putting Freedoms and people's health in jeopardy. Wearing a mask lowers oxygen sat and increases CO2. Healthy people and people who are .... — Kentucky Windage (@FearInner) July 3, 2020