Texas

This is how Texans reacted to Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask mandate

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Gov. Greg Abbott issues video message on statewide mask mandate
HOUSTON – Mask up, Texas! Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday mandating face coverings statewide, bringing reactions from all over Texas.

The order only affects Texas counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases and took effect Friday at noon. Violators will be issued a warning at first, then a $250 fine for noncompliance.

Some Texans took to social media to express their reactions towards the breaking news, while others responded to Gov. Abbott’s video on Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say:

