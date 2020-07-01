20 famous people who attended Texas universities

From future first ladies to a Kardashian, Texas was home to a variety of entertainers, politicians as they pursued their college degrees.

Of 20 celebrities we are featuring who attended a university in Texas, more than half of them were chanting “Hook ‘Em.”

Along with the University of Texas at Austin, celebrities also attended the University of Houston, University of North Texas, Southern Methodist University, and more.

Here are 20 famous people who went to college in Texas.

Dr. Phil

American television personality

Earned a Ph.D. degree in clinical psychology in 1979 at the University of North Texas.

FILE - This Feb. 21, 2020 file photo shows talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw speaking during a ceremony awarding him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Two television doctors Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil find themselves trying to explain comments made on Fox News Channel about the coronavirus. Dr. Mehmet Oz says he misspoke during an appearance where he said reopening schools was a very appetizing opportunity despite the coronavirus epidemic. Meanwhile, McGraw says he used bad examples while appearing on Laura Ingraham's show when he compared coronavirus deaths to deaths caused by cigarettes, auto accidents and swimming pools. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (2020 Invision)

Eva Longoria

Actress

Earned her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Farrah Fawcett

Actress and fashion model

Attended the University of Texas at Austin.

2009: Actress Farrah Fawcett, a sex symbol and pop culture icon best known for starring in the first season of "Charlie's Angels," dies of anal cancer at the age of 62 in Santa Monica, California. (ABC Television via Wikimedia Commons)

Janis Joplin

Singer-songwriter

Attended Lamar State College of Technology and the University of Texas at Austin.

Janis Joplin, seen here in a 1969 publicity photo, followed Creedence Clearwater Revival onstage in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 17, 1969, backed by her band, the Kozmic Blues Band. (Public domain)

Jeb Bush

Politician

Earned a degree in Latin American affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.

Jenna Bush Hager

Journalist and former first daughter of the United States

Earned a degree in English at the University of Texas at Austin.

Jon Hamm

Actor

Attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Now best known as his character Don Draper on "Mad Men," Jon Hamm worked as a day-care teacher during college and, before moving to Hollywood, was a high school drama teacher. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

American television personality

Attended Southern Methodist University.

Lady Bird Johnson

Former First Lady of the United States

Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a second bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

2007: Lady Bird Johnson, who was first lady from 1963 to 1969 as the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, dies at age 94 in West Lake Hills, Texas. She was a lifelong advocate for beautifying the nation's cities and highways and the Highway Beautification Act was informally known as Lady Bird's Bill. She also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest U.S. civilian honors. (Robert Knudsen/White House Press Office via Wikimedia Commons)

Laura Bush

Former First Lady of the United States

Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a second bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

Former librarian Laura Bush launched "Ready to Read, Ready to Learn" in an effort to prime young children for the world of literature. Laura followed in the footsteps of mother-in-law Barbara Bush, who helped pass the National Literacy Act in 1991 (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne

Rapper

Attended the University of Houston.

No. 27: Lil Wayne (@LilTunechi) -- 23.5 million followers (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Liza Koshy

Television host and YouTuber

Attended the University of Houston.

Lizzo

Singer

Attended the University of Houston.

Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts", best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You" and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (2020 Invision)

Maren Morris

Singer

Attended the University of North Texas.

Matthew McConaughey

Actor

Earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin.

Actor Matthew McConaughey attends 'Der Mandant' (The Lincoln Lawyer) - Berlin photocall at Hotel de Rome on April 6, 2011 in Berlin, Germany.

Owen Wilson

Actor

Attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Owen Wilson (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Renee Zellweger

Actress

Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tilman Fertitta

Businessman

Attended the University of Houston.

FILE PHOTO: HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 15: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta leaves the court after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center on March 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2019 Tim Warner)

Travis Scott

Rapper

Attended the University of Texas at San Antonio

(Branndann art)

Walter Cronkite

Journalist

Attended the University of Texas at Austin.