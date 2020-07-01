20 famous people who attended Texas universities

From future first ladies to a Kardashian, Texas was home to a variety of entertainers, politicians as they pursued their college degrees.
Of 20 celebrities we are featuring who attended a university in Texas, more than half of them were chanting “Hook ‘Em.”
Along with the University of Texas at Austin, celebrities also attended the University of Houston, University of North Texas, Southern Methodist University, and more.
Here are 20 famous people who went to college in Texas.
Dr. Phil
American television personality
Earned a Ph.D. degree in clinical psychology in 1979 at the University of North Texas.
Eva Longoria
Actress
Earned her Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Farrah Fawcett
Actress and fashion model
Attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Janis Joplin
Singer-songwriter
Attended Lamar State College of Technology and the University of Texas at Austin.
Jeb Bush
Politician
Earned a degree in Latin American affairs at the University of Texas at Austin.
Jenna Bush Hager
Journalist and former first daughter of the United States
Earned a degree in English at the University of Texas at Austin.
Jon Hamm
Actor
Attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Kourtney Kardashian
American television personality
Attended Southern Methodist University.
Lady Bird Johnson
Former First Lady of the United States
Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a second bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
Laura Bush
Former First Lady of the United States
Lil Wayne
Rapper
Attended the University of Houston.
Liza Koshy
Television host and YouTuber
Attended the University of Houston.
Lizzo
Singer
Attended the University of Houston.
Maren Morris
Singer
Attended the University of North Texas.
Matthew McConaughey
Actor
Earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio-Television-Film at the University of Texas at Austin.
Owen Wilson
Actor
Attended the University of Texas at Austin.
Renee Zellweger
Actress
Earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English at the University of Texas at Austin.
Tilman Fertitta
Businessman
Attended the University of Houston.
Travis Scott
Rapper
Attended the University of Texas at San Antonio
Walter Cronkite
Journalist
Attended the University of Texas at Austin.
