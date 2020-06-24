Turn-of-the-20th-century Texas home on the market is a purple lover’s dream digs

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re a great appreciator of all-things purple, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this one-of-a-kind Texas property.

Say hello to 301 N 12th St, a Queen Ann Victorian sitting on half-acre spread in Ballinger, TX. Old home aficionados with a passion for purple will be tickled, well, in this case, purple by this Texas time capsule home on the market. The four-bedroom house was built back in 1910 and features five fireplaces.

If you’ve got $280,000 burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this purple palace your forever home, give real estate agent Craig Lowe a ring at (325) 939-0611.

Now, ladies and gentlemen of the Lone Star State, it’s time for the purple-tastic photos you’ve all been waiting for.

(Cue drum roll)

Scroll through the photos below for a virtual tour of this colorful, 110-year-old Texas home.

301 N 12th St, Ballinger, TX 76821 (HAR)

