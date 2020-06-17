This is where you can explore tracks left by dinosaurs in Texas

Ever wanted to compare the size of your foot to a dinosaur’s? The opportunity is just a road trip away.

Dinosaurs left footprints in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean, and you can walk their tracks today in Texas.

In the bed of the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park, visitors can discover fossilized dinosaur tracks.

The trail includes tracks by two dinosaur groups; the theropod and sauropod.

According to experts with the state park, the theropod footprints are smaller and often with a distinct three-toed pattern, believed to have been made by Acrocanthosaurus.

Sauropod footprints are large elephant-like tracks that experts believe to have been made by Sauroposeidon proteles.

According to a past visitor, the tracks are most visible during the late summer when the river level is generally low.

To complete your dino-day at the state park, travelers can visit the Dinosaur World museum on-site.

Attractions at the museum include hundreds of life-sized dinosaur animatronics, interactive exhibits, and more.

Dinosaur Valley State Park is located at 1629 Park Rd 59, Glen Rose, Texas.