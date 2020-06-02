LIVE: Abbott discusses state’s response to violence during protests

DALLAS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss how the state is responding to violence that has happened during some recent protests.

Here’s a look at the headlines coming out of the news conference:

Abbott said what happened to George Floyd was an act of “police brutality.” He wants swift justice in this case.

Every person has the right to protest, but violence and vandalism is never the answer, Abbott said. Those acts overshadow Floyd’s death instead of shining a light on the injustice that happened. It is essential that we end the violence, Abbott said.

Extra law enforcement officers are being deployed across the state, Abbott said.

Abbott said the violence is coming into Texas from across state lines, saying they are hijacking peaceful protests.

Out-of-state agitators will face federal prosecution, Abbott said.

Mayor of Dallas said he’s grateful to Abbott for the extra support that has been given to his city.

Mayor of Fort Worth said her police chief knelt and prayed with protesters Monday night.

This story is being updated.