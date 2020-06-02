LIVE: Abbott discusses state’s response to violence during protests
DALLAS – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss how the state is responding to violence that has happened during some recent protests.
Here’s a look at the headlines coming out of the news conference:
- Abbott said what happened to George Floyd was an act of “police brutality.” He wants swift justice in this case.
- Every person has the right to protest, but violence and vandalism is never the answer, Abbott said. Those acts overshadow Floyd’s death instead of shining a light on the injustice that happened. It is essential that we end the violence, Abbott said.
- Extra law enforcement officers are being deployed across the state, Abbott said.
- Abbott said the violence is coming into Texas from across state lines, saying they are hijacking peaceful protests.
- Out-of-state agitators will face federal prosecution, Abbott said.
- Mayor of Dallas said he’s grateful to Abbott for the extra support that has been given to his city.
- Mayor of Fort Worth said her police chief knelt and prayed with protesters Monday night.
This story is being updated.
