Dallas police announces curfew for several parts of city

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said Sunday afternoon that a curfew will go into effect in the city at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. “for the next several days,” according to The Dallas Morning News. The curfew was set up as a result of increasing tensions between demonstrators and police officers at protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday in Minneapolis police custody.

“These rioters, these looters have become extremely aggressive. We will not tolerate any more damage to our city,” Hall said during a news conference.

The curfew will encompass Dallas neighborhoods including Deep Ellum, The Cedars, the central business district, Victory Park and Uptown. Hall told Dallas residents that they would not be able to access these areas during the curfew.

Earlier in the day, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told WFAA-TV he was considering implementing a curfew. San Antonio became the first major metropolitan area to implement a city-wide curfew on Saturday evening.

“The issue with curfews is this: Curfews are a law enforcement tool — it’s not something that you impose without there having to be any change in your policing strategy,” Johnson said. “The police department needs to tell the decision makers — in this case, the city manager and myself — that that’s a tool that they need.” — Alex Samuels