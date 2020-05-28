One Good Thing: North Texas COVID-19 survivor who donated plasma meets recipient

One of the first North Texans to receive donated plasma from a COVID-19 survivor got to meet the man who made the life-saving gift.

Jose Martinez, 42, got a chance to meet father Robert Pace, a Fort Worth rector and the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Tarrant County.

Before his treatment, Martinez had already spent days on a ventilator when his doctor decided to try the recently FDA-approved treatment of taking blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors and infusing into the sickest COVID-19 patients.

To boost their antibodies pace says he was glad to help.

Right now, there’s enough donated COVID-19 plasma in North Texas to help just 30 patients.