DATA: See county-by-county tracking of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in each county.

The data shows a promising sign in Fort Bend County. The county went nine days without any new COVID-19 deaths. That means zero facilities from May 13 to May 21.

The state reports one new death on May 22, but since then, the number has dropped back to zero new deaths.

See all of the Texas Department of State Health Services’ coronavirus charts and county trends here.